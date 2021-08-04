Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics will return to farmers’ markets in Summerland and Penticton for another month.
Interior Health will pitch its tent at the Penticton Farmers’ Market each Saturday through Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
The pop-up clinic will shift to the Summerland Farmers’ Market each Sunday through Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
While the temporary clinics are aimed at those still needing a first shot, Interior Health says second doses will be available for those who are at least seven weeks past their first jab. No appointment is necessary.
As of Wednesday, 69% of Penticton residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Summerland had 70% of its residents fully vaccinated, while number fell to 66% in the Oliver-Osoyoos area.