Nearly a month after three young girls reported a suspected case of child luring, the Penticton RCMP detachment has issued some safety tips for parents to share with their kids.
Police say officers were called to the 1300 block of Kensington Street on Feb. 9 after the three girls said they had been approached by a man who asked them for directions to a winery and then offered them a ride.
“The girls demonstrated excellent street smarts by telling the man no,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release. “The girls immediately left the area and called police.”
The detachment is asking all parents to have a conversation with their children about their safety. Some tips to consider are:
- It’s OK to say no to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as help them find a lost pet, join them in an activity or game, or give them directions.
- Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents. Keep a safe distance (two arm lengths) from strangers and cars that approach you.
- If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the bus driver.
For more, visit www.BCRCMP.ca and click Safety Tips