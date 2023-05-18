Major investments in community safety are starting to pay off and it shows in first-quarter crime statistics, says the acting head of the Penticton RCMP.
Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck appeared before council Monday with the quarterly update, which indicated major improvements in most categories of property crime.
“This council and the last council have contributed significantly to the RCMP and we’re starting now to see the impacts of those investments,” said Vatamaniuck.
Total criminal files rose 2% on a year-over-year basis to 1,652 in the first quarter.
That showed up mainly in violent offences, which rose 19% from 216 to 257. Most notable that category is an increase in sex offences, which nearly tripled from 10 to 26.
Vatamaniuck said most of those files involved historical cases or homeless people urinating in public, “and there were some offences related to someone on a skateboard or roller blades who was touching women as he was going by.”
Threats cases rose by 53% from 38 to 58, which Vatamaniuck said most frequently involved two people known to each other whose argument got too heated.
“Some of those also involved loss-prevention officers that caught shoplifters,” he added, and “anecdotally speaking, they attribute that to some of the food inflation, some of the cost of living that’s gone up.”
Shoplifting was, however, among the categories of property crime that saw a decrease in the first quarter, as cases fell 14% to 101.
Business break-ins were down 60% to 19, auto thefts were down 47% to 43, thefts from vehicles were down 28% to 94, and bicycle thefts were down 27% to 11.
Vatamaniuck said the detachment’s successes are due in large part to the efforts of a prolific offender management team, which keeps tabs on “the few who are responsible for most of the crime.”
Kelowna is one of 12 cities around the province where new prolific offender management hubs – staffed with dedicated Crown prosecutors, corrections officers and other professionals are being established to get a handle on crime.
“We’ll send up, say, our top 10 (prolific offenders), then they will choose from those 10 and compare them on a matrix with other communities and then come up with a prosecutorial strategy to send those people, hopefully, to jail,” explained Vatamaniuck.
City council added funding for two new RCMP officers to the 2023 budget, lifting to 57 the number of Mounties at the detachment, up from 48 in 2020.
This year’s policing budget is $14.2 million, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the city’s general expenses.
Vatamaniuck’s boss, Supt. Brian Hunter, is on medical leave.