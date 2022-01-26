The president of Peachland’s World of Wheels calls a recent decision to allow Apple Valley Cruisers to host a car show in Summerland the day before great news.
Rather than seeing the new car show as competition, Pam Cunningham, who has been president of World of Wheels since 2010, sees the back-to-back car shows as beneficial.
“Car guys like to do a circuit and people who like to go to car shows do the same thing,” she said.
Cunningham is not worried the Summerland car show that expects to see about 300 entries will steal any thunder from Peachland’s show which fills at up to 550 vehicles from dealerships, car clubs and individuals who bring their cars.
“There are a lot of people who love cars,” said Cunningham. “People will say, ‘Yes, two car shows.’”
Peachland’s World of Wheels is set for May 22, while Summerland’s inaugural Spring Fling Show and Shine will take place May 21.
Planning has already begun for this year’s World of Wheels and organizers are hopeful that after two years of disappointing cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will go ahead.
“We’re gearing toward yes, unless Bonnie Henry pulls the plug,” she said.
The show is an outdoor event, not in a confined space, where people are walking down the street and wearing masks in close proximity to each other, said Cunningham, also noting the number of people who have received two COVID-19 vaccinations and the booster shot is rising.
“You see people walking out in parks and down the walk way on Centennial Way in Peachland along the water,” said Cunningham.
“I don’t see how you can get COVID from that, just don’t lick the cars,” she said laughing.
Cunningham admits to some frustration.
“We’ve all done what we’re supposed to do and still being penalized,” she said.
The car shows are an economic driver for businesses in Peachland, attracting some 10,000 people to the town with a population of just over 5,500.
“For a small town, it’s a huge event,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham is looking forward to the return of World of Wheels.
The show gets people out into the fresh air and walking along the lake looking at cars and sometimes motorcycles and boats.
“The cars we get are so beautiful,” said Cunningham. “Not something you see every day.”
Peachland also plans to hold an auto parts swap meet May 14-15 outdoors in Turner Park.