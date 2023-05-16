A silt bluff towering high over the west side of Highway 97 let loose on Monday night, temporarily severing the road connection between Penticton and Summerland.
One lane of traffic was moving in each direction by Tuesday morning while crews mobilized equipment at the site, about 200 metres south of the intersection with Lakeshore Drive South.
Traffic as of Tuesday morning was confined to the two eastbound lanes while the two westbound lanes remained buried under silt.
The slide left a pile of silt across all four lanes of the highway as it rounds a bend in Okanagan Lake near the bottom of Summerland Hill.
Some concrete barriers were tossed aside like child’s toys while others were cracked and damaged.
No updates were available Tuesday morning from the B.C. Transportation Ministry.