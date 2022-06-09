Nearly 200 new units of housing helped pump up Penticton construction activity through the first five months of 2022.
According to month-end data released by the municipality, staff at city hall issued building permits for work valued at $34.8 million in May alone, lifting the annual total to $111.9 million.
That compares to just $9.5 million in May 2021 and $105.4 million through the first five months of that year.
More than half of this year’s total is attributed to 196 new units in multi-family buildings worth $62.4 million. The next-highest category is single-family construction with 24 new homes worth $21 million. Commercial building, at $12.9 million, was next on the list.
If the pace keeps up, Penticton could top its annual record of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017. The figures are not, however, indexed to inflation and reflect the rising cost of construction materials.