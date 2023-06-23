In recognition of Canada Day, the City of Penticton will be offering free transit on Saturday, July 1, including an all-day shuttle service connecting major events taking place throughout the city.
The shuttle will operate on a loop, with specific stop locations — including the event sites — every 30 minutes, running from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. In addition, free bus services will be available on BC Transit’s Route No. 5 (Main Street) and Route No. 16 (Lake to Lake).
Special events on Saturday, July 1 include free family entertainment at Gyro Park in Penticton from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with fireworks, courtesy of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, beginning at 10 p.m. The all-day Penticton Scottish Festival returns to Kings Park and Rotary Ribfest will be at Skaha Lake Park on Friday through Sunday.
“With this free shuttle connecting the three event locations, as well as a number of park-and-ride options, we hope to encourage residents to park the car and try transit,” said Penticton’s general
manager of infrastructure Kristen Dixon.
To view a map and schedule of the shuttle route, visit penticton.ca/transit. BC Transit will be adding more information to its website closer to the date, available at bctransit.com.