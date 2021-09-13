Don’t be surprised if an empty grocery bag appears on your doorstep soon.
Volunteers will deliver the specially printed paper bags to as many homes in Penticton as possible from Sept. 18-25 as part of the annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive.
Donors are asked to fill the bags with non-perishable food and leave the filled bags on their doorsteps, where volunteers will pick them up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25, then deliver them to the Salvation Army food bank.
“The BC Thanksgiving Food Drive is a province-wide organization made up entirely of unpaid volunteers, who find joy in serving their communities,” said organizers in a press release.
There are a total of 39 routes in Penticton and organizers are still looking for volunteers to help. If you have some time to spare, contact Roger Ellingson at 250-328-8151.