A family from war-torn Ukraine is rapidly establishing new lives in Keremeos, thanks to the Ukraine Nightingale Project and a supportive community.
The UNP is a volunteer organization helping Ukrainian families displaced by the war become established in the South Okanagan.
Carrying all their possessions in four small suitcases, the Kiladze family—Lasha and Salli and their children, Milena, 13, and Amiran, 10—were welcomed by UNP volunteers earlier this month at Kelowna International Airport.
On the drive from Kelowna, the family told Jennifer Martison, co-chair of UNP, that they had given up all hope of coming to Canada.
Watching their 300-acre grain farm go up in flames from missile strikes, having to flee to Georgia, their original homeland, and enduring months of administrative mix-ups with visas and misplaced passports created a bleak picture for the family’s future.
Looking to their future in Canada, Lasha said through the translator, “I hope everything will be fine and we’ll make it.”
Lasha and his family are already making significant progress on the most essential factors for success—housing, language, driving and work.
Jim and Midge Wyse of Burrowing Owl Estate Winery have provided a house in a Keremeos vineyard for the family’s use for as long as needed.
Jim also sold Lasha a truck for $1.
Lasha can use his Ukrainian driver’s license for several months and eventually take the provincial exam in Russian if his English is not sufficiently fluent.
The family is working with the Language Institute for Newcomers to Canada, online English programs such as Duolingo, and two volunteer teachers in Keremeos.
Lasha has applied for a technician’s position at the White Lake Observatory.
A chef and massage therapist in Ukraine, Salli is devoting her time to the children as they deal with horrific memories. Many Ukrainian children suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Early last week, the Keremeos family had a joyful reunion with Lasha’s sister, Natela, and her husband Zaza and daughters Tina and Lizi.
Natela and Zaza arrived in Canada and settled on Mayne Island in December 2022.
The tight-knit families lived within a few kilometers of each other in the Ukraine.
A former grain farmer, Zaza is employed as a plumber’s assistant and Natela, a pharmacist in Ukraine, works as a veterinarian assistant and will soon start a new job as a pharmacy assistant.
The parents and both children are quickly becoming fluent in English.
Natela explained that as their lives unfold in Canada the two families hope to live near each other again.
Martison thanks all the kind and generous people who support the UNP and the families it sponsors, such as Jim and Midge Wyse, The Grist Mill, and individual volunteers and donors.
She especially appreciates the considerable financial help, often through grocery gift cards, from Dan Williams of Wayside Select Books & Art in Osoyoos.
Reflecting on the UNP families, Martison said we can’t help thousands of Ukrainians, but we can help 20 or 30 families—and that is something to be thankful for.
To volunteer, complete an intake form at www.ukrainenightingaleproject.ca or email Jennifer Martison directly at ukrainenightingaleproject@gmail.com
Donate at https://gofund.me/761ffe18.