Lake Country continues its efforts to crack down on waterfront party mansions, Mayor James Baker says.
Revisions to regulations for short-term rentals, approved by council this week, are intended to curb some of the complaints associated with the popular though controversial practice.
“We’re trying to avoid people moving out and staying with a friend for the summer, and renting out their house for a party house or whatever,” Baker said Thursday in an interview.
“We want someone there who is responsible,” he said. “We want people to stay there even when they rent the place out.”
In Lake Country, short-term rentals can only be offered in a person’s principal residence; secondary suites or carriage homes cannot be rented out to tourists. Rentals cannot be for more than 30 consecutive days, and no more than four sleeping units can be rented concurrently.
Similar regulations apply elsewhere in B.C. The City of Kelowna allows short-term rentals outside of an operator's principal residence in only a few, tourist-oriented areas.
Limiting short-term rentals, some say, helps preserve a community's housing stock for community members.
In Lake Country, Baker says, a particular challenge for town officials has been dealing with noise and nuisance complaints generated from waterfront properties where many people have rented a large home.
“It’s mostly our lakeshore properties that were becoming party houses, with people renting all-in sort of thing for $16,000 a week or $20,000 a week or something. That included a bar, apparently,” he said.
“If you get 20 people in a house and they each pay $1,000 a week, that’s less than they’d pay in a motel,” Baker noted. “The party-goers can party hard . . .that’s what we’re trying to avoid with this requirement that the owner of the house stays there during the rental.”