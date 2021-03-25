Seven new directors have been voted onto the board of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Members made their picks during an online election Wednesday.
“We care about our business community and want to be there for you,” incoming president Jonathan McGraw said in a press release.
The new directors are: Ayse Barluk (Elma Restaurant); Spencer Brown (Brown Benefits); Colton Cheney (Prospera Credit Union); Dale Cory (Penticton Vees); Kim Palmer (Okanagan School of the Arts); Harpreet Sidhu (HEK Yeah Media); and Alexander Sielmann (Royal Bank of Canada).
The lone candidate who didn’t make the cut was Joseph Seiler (Your Natural Edge Success Coaching).
Past-president Nicole Clark and incoming president McGraw are two of seven returning directors now into the second year of their terms. The others are: Hanan Campbell (Interior Law LLP); Daryl Clarke (Independent); Lyndie Hill (Hoodoo Adventures); Lee Smith (Kettle Valley Memorial); and Marlene Trenholm (Penticton Women in Business)