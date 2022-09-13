A wildfire straddling the Canada-U.S. border near Manning Park has now scorched at least 60 square kilometres of terrain north of the line.
As of Tuesday morning, the Heather Lake fire was pegged at approximately 11,000 hectares, with about 6,000 hectares of the total burned area lying within Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 inside the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service, and crossed the border into Canada over the Labour Day long weekend.
That triggered an evacuation alert, which is still in place, for 180 properties in the community of Eastgate, which is located on Highway 3 within E.C. Manning Provincial Park between Princeton and Hope.
The park itself is also under an evacuation alert and some facilities have been closed as a result.
Due to the rugged terrain and sparse population in the area, plus the fire’s proximity to E.C. Manning Provincial Park, the BCWS had just eight personnel at the scene on Tuesday, alongside five helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment.
The fire is one of many contributing to an air-quality advisory in the region and the outlook doesn’t look much better.
“Highway 3 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues will be apparent this weekend,” said the BCWS in its update.