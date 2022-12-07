A city councillor wants to hit fast-forward on a plan to gradually increase the Penticton Fire Department’s staffing levels.
Campbell Watt announced at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s meeting he’s bringing a notice of motion to the Dec. 20 session that will call for the immediate hiring of four new firefighters without any direct hit to taxes.
That would lift the department’s complement to 40 firefighters and allow it to meet a national standard of four personnel in a truck.
Council in 2019 approved a plan to gradually hire more firefighters that has seen the department grow from 32 to 36 over that time.
Watt, who typically advocates for major spending decisions to be made in the context of budget deliberations, doesn’t want to wait another four years to get to 40.
“It would be pretty naïve to think safety and security aren’t going to be our No. 1 priority” at budget time, said Watt in an interview Wednesday.
“I don’t make these kinds of (motions) very often, but I also think it’s kind of urgent to start putting the gas pedal down.”
Watt’s motion will suggest using the city’s 2022 surplus, which he estimated to be in the range of $8 million, to fund the new positions, which are already included in long-range financial plans, until they’re incorporated into the budget over the next four years.
Since being elected Oct. 15, the current council – which isn’t due to start budget deliberations until March – has already suspended paid parking in downtown Penticton and slashed the power rate hike for 2023.