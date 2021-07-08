Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic is in Oliver on July 13 and 14 and Osoyoos on July 15 and 16 to offer vaccinations for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.
No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Oliver and Osoyoos areas will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Oliver’s clinic is at the Visitor Information Centre at 6431 Station Street and Osoyoos at Gyro Park. Each session is from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.
Penticton Herald Staff