Penticton firefighters spray water on a small grass fire near Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m. on Monday. The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it got to within about 30 metres of a home. The cause is not known, however, work crews were burning material just east of where the fire started.
