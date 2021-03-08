Fire!

This was the scene on Monday, March 8, 2021 shortly before 2 p.m.

 Mark Brett

Penticton firefighters spray water on a small grass fire near Riva Ridge Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m. on Monday. The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it got to within about 30 metres of a home. The cause is not known, however, work crews were burning material just east of where the fire started.