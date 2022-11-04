Friday, November 4
• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, second of five days, full event passes are $100 and $80 (Penticton Curling Club members), for schedule: pentictoncurlingclub.ca
• “Relive the Music: 50s and 60s Rock Show,” The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., live band, singers, dancers and video trivia, $59, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• BCHL junior A hockey Prince George Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for ticktes: valleyfirsttix.com or visit the SOEC box office
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Sicamous at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.
• Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 3-7 p.m., three-day event, $5 for a weekend pass or $3 per day
• Fleece, a four-piece indie rock group from Montreal, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Now on display at the Penticton Art Gallery: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; “From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish-and-chips Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.
• Jam night at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., call 250-492-2949
• Friday Night Dinner at Fraternal Order of Eagles 5 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke at Howling Coyote Pub & Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, 8 p.m.
• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers
• Ballet Kelowna presents “Aspirations,” Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, 7:30 p.m., $32, tickets available from: balletkelowna.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, open eight ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int, 1 p.m.
• Dirty Book Sale “Book Harvest,” in the hallway at the Penticton Public Library, 785 Main Street, come in and get a pile of books and movies at great prices
• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Ticket to Paradise (George Clooney, Julia Roberts, PG, 104 minutes), for a list of showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 minutes); “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Prey for the Devil,” (14A, 93 minutes); “Black Adam,” (PG, 124 minutes); “Ticket to Paradise,” (PG, 104 minutes); “Halloween Ends,” (14A, 111 minutes);) “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes); “Smile” (14A, 115 minutes); “Prey for the Devil,” (14A, 93 minutes); “Terrifier 2,” (14A, 138 minutes), for showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton
Saturday, November 5
• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, third of five days, full event passes are $100 and $80 (Penticton Curling Club members), for details: pentictoncurlingclub.ca
• Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., three-day event, $3 per day
• BCHL junior A hockey Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.
• Live from the Metropolitan Opera, “La Traviata,” Landmark Cinemas 7, 9:55 a.m., to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Thrash Wrestling presents “Revenge of the Fifth,” LUSA Canadian Multicultural Society Hall, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), advance tickets are $20 at One Boardshop or ticketseller.ca
• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers
• Little Miss Higgins, country blues, jazz and folk, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Public Library Lego Club, 11 a.m.-noon, ages 5 and up (must be accompanied by an adult), drop in and complete different challenges
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries available noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m., November dinner, 5:30 p.m, $20 per person (advance ticket required)
• Ballet Kelowna presents “Aspirations,” Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, 7:30 p.m., $32, tickets available from: balletkelowna.ca
• Clothing and Diaper Swap, Summerland Library, 9533 Main Street, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• St. Saviour’s Anglican Church fall market, 150 Orchard Ave., 2-4 p.m., $8 admission includes tea and dessert service, available on sit: jewellery and accessories, homemade bread and buns, door prizes, casserole meals (Shepherd’s pie and lazy lasagna) available for preorder, $12, call Joan at 250-490-7041
• Klaudia & Friends 3rd annual handcrafted holiday sale, Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, 5840 Airport Street, Oliver, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday, November 6
• Daylight Savings Time ends, turn back the clocks one hour at 2 a.m.
• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, fourth of five days, final first round games, 8:30 a.m., possible tie breakers, noon, playoffs begin, 3:30 p.m., quarter-finals, 7 p.m.
• Final Day: Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., three-day event, $3 per day
• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Columbia Valley at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 2:30 p.m.
• The Fugitives Ridge, Juno-nominated folk quartet, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: .venablestheatre.ca
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, pool league, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot Sax, rock saxophone and guitar duo, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
Monday, November 7
• Final day: Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, semi-finals at 8:30 a.m., championship final at noon
• Summerland Council inaugural meeting, Summerland arena banquet room, 6 p.m.
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 swearing in of the new board of trustees, 7 p.m., IMC building, behind the board office at 425 Jermyn Ave.
• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “How does the Charter really work to protect my rights and freedoms,” with John Mott, admission is by donation for students in need
• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, matt yoga GH, 9 a.m., live and learn, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, November 8
• “Relive the Music 50’s and 60’s Rock ‘N Roll,” Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Juno-Award winner Irish Mythen, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Brown Bag Lecture Series, artist Noll Derrikson, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, suggested donation of $2
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-9 p.m.
• Teen After School Art Class with Speckled Row Studio, 1475 Fairview Road, 3:30-5 p.m., contact; carla@speckledrow.com
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Tacos and Trivia, The Sage Pub, 6403 Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos, 7-9 p.m.
• Trivia Night with Sixty Watt Trivia, The Sage Pub, Osoyoos, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., beginner ukulele CR, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, November 9
• Black Umfolosi, a five-piece acappella and dance group, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Peace program in Keremeos presents “The Challenges of Family Life,” a three-part series of round-table sessions led by a moderator with panel of family-relations workers, Ambrosia office, 715 8th Street in Keremeos, 7 p.m., free
• Brain Injury Society special general meeting, 996 Main Street, 5 p.m., RSVP at 250-490-0613
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Zumba gold, 11:45 a.m., bridge lessons, 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, November 10
• Three Days Grace “Explosions” tour, with special guests The Warning and the Standstills, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $35, plus tax and service charges, visit: valleyfirsttix.com or the SOEC box office
• Bluegrass trio Lonesome Ace String Band, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Chayce Kennedy in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• “Daymaker,” a Warren Miller film, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $20, available from Adhoc, Oneboardshop, Freeride and Neighbourhood Brewery
• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 and over
• Youth After School Pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., email: pottery@artables.ca
• Tacos and Trivia, Thirst Days at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Tots Tinker Time, Penticton Museum & Archives, 785 Main Street, 10-11 a.m., ages 3-5, all materials supplied, by donation, pre-registration required at 250-490-2451
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 10 a.m., sales begin at noon), crafts, 1 p.m.
