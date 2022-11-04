If I could turn back time

John Scott of Scotiabell prepares the tower clock for Daylight Savings time change at Fire Station No. 315 in Toronto in this Canadian Press file photo by Fred Gunn.

 Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Friday, November 4

• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, second of five days, full event passes are $100 and $80 (Penticton Curling Club members), for schedule: pentictoncurlingclub.ca

• “Relive the Music: 50s and 60s Rock Show,” The Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., live band, singers, dancers and video trivia, $59, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com

• BCHL junior A hockey Prince George Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., for ticktes: valleyfirsttix.com or visit the SOEC box office

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Sicamous at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 7:30 p.m.

• Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 3-7 p.m., three-day event, $5 for a weekend pass or $3 per day

• Fleece, a four-piece indie rock group from Montreal, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Now on display at the Penticton Art Gallery: “The Audacity of Taking Up Space,” with guest curator Laurie M. Landry, A.J. Brown, Sara Molcan, Annette Nieukerk and Nicole Smith; “A Journey Through Scoliosis,” by Saghi Ehteshamzadeh; “From Darkness to Light,” by Deborah Dowsett

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish-and-chips Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.

• Jam night at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., call 250-492-2949

• Friday Night Dinner at Fraternal Order of Eagles 5 p.m.

• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.

• Karaoke at Howling Coyote Pub & Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, 8 p.m.

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish-and-chips Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with Candi, 7:30 p.m.

• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers

• Ballet Kelowna presents “Aspirations,” Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, 7:30 p.m., $32, tickets available from: balletkelowna.ca

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, open eight ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int, 1 p.m.

• Dirty Book Sale “Book Harvest,” in the hallway at the Penticton Public Library, 785 Main Street, come in and get a pile of books and movies at great prices

• Baby Songs and Rhymes, Penticton Public Library, ages infant to 15 months, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Toddler Time, ages 15 months to three years, Penticton Public Library, 10-10:30 a.m.

• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Ticket to Paradise (George Clooney, Julia Roberts, PG, 104 minutes), for a list of showtimes: olivertheatre.ca

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Drinkwater,” (PG, 117 minutes); “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “Mother Teresa: No Greater Love,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Prey for the Devil,” (14A, 93 minutes); “Black Adam,” (PG, 124 minutes); “Ticket to Paradise,” (PG, 104 minutes); “Halloween Ends,” (14A, 111 minutes);) “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” (G, 106 minutes); “Smile” (14A, 115 minutes); “Prey for the Devil,” (14A, 93 minutes); “Terrifier 2,” (14A, 138 minutes), for showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/ showtimes/penticton

Saturday, November 5

• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, third of five days, full event passes are $100 and $80 (Penticton Curling Club members), for details: pentictoncurlingclub.ca

• Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., three-day event, $3 per day

• BCHL junior A hockey Wenatchee Wild at Penticton Vees, South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m.

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Princeton Posse at Osoyoos Coyotes, The Sun Bowl, 7:35 p.m.

• Live from the Metropolitan Opera, “La Traviata,” Landmark Cinemas 7, 9:55 a.m., to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton

• Thrash Wrestling presents “Revenge of the Fifth,” LUSA Canadian Multicultural Society Hall, 135 Winnipeg Street, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.), advance tickets are $20 at One Boardshop or ticketseller.ca

• SOAP Players present “Knickers,” a comedy, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $25 at the door, $23 in advance, visit: soplayers.ca/knickers

• Little Miss Higgins, country blues, jazz and folk, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Penticton Public Library Lego Club, 11 a.m.-noon, ages 5 and up (must be accompanied by an adult), drop in and complete different challenges

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries available noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m., karaoke at 7 p.m.

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.

• Karaoke, Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair dance, 10 a.m., EZ line dancing, 11 a.m., November dinner, 5:30 p.m, $20 per person (advance ticket required)

• Ballet Kelowna presents “Aspirations,” Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, 7:30 p.m., $32, tickets available from: balletkelowna.ca

• Clothing and Diaper Swap, Summerland Library, 9533 Main Street, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Christmas Artisan Market “Gifts Galore,” The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• St. Saviour’s Anglican Church fall market, 150 Orchard Ave., 2-4 p.m., $8 admission includes tea and dessert service, available on sit: jewellery and accessories, homemade bread and buns, door prizes, casserole meals (Shepherd’s pie and lazy lasagna) available for preorder, $12, call Joan at 250-490-7041

• Klaudia & Friends 3rd annual handcrafted holiday sale, Quail’s Nest Arts Centre, 5840 Airport Street, Oliver, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday, November 6

• Daylight Savings Time ends, turn back the clocks one hour at 2 a.m.

• Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, noon, fourth of five days, final first round games, 8:30 a.m., possible tie breakers, noon, playoffs begin, 3:30 p.m., quarter-finals, 7 p.m.

• Final Day: Artisans Showcase Events and Markets presents Yuletide Market, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., three-day event, $3 per day

• Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Columbia Valley at Summerland Steam, Summerland Arena, 2:30 p.m.

• The Fugitives Ridge, Juno-nominated folk quartet, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: .venablestheatre.ca

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, pool league, 12:30 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Hot Sax, rock saxophone and guitar duo, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.

Monday, November 7

• Final day: Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Penticton Curling Club, semi-finals at 8:30 a.m., championship final at noon

• Summerland Council inaugural meeting, Summerland arena banquet room, 6 p.m.

• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 swearing in of the new board of trustees, 7 p.m., IMC building, behind the board office at 425 Jermyn Ave.

• Okanagan College Speakers Series, Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, 7 p.m., “How does the Charter really work to protect my rights and freedoms,” with John Mott, admission is by donation for students in need

• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available

• Bingo, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 1-4 p.m., doors open at noon, progressive jackpots, bistro available

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, matt yoga GH, 9 a.m., live and learn, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, November 8

• “Relive the Music 50’s and 60’s Rock ‘N Roll,” Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Juno-Award winner Irish Mythen, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $30, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Brown Bag Lecture Series, artist Noll Derrikson, Penticton Public Library and Museum auditorium, noon, suggested donation of $2

• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-9 p.m.

• Teen After School Art Class with Speckled Row Studio, 1475 Fairview Road, 3:30-5 p.m., contact; carla@speckledrow.com

• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Teele, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

• Tacos and Trivia, The Sage Pub, 6403 Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos, 7-9 p.m.

• Trivia Night with Sixty Watt Trivia, The Sage Pub, Osoyoos, 7 p.m.

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre slow mat yoga, 11 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., beginner ukulele CR, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

• Black Umfolosi, a five-piece acappella and dance group, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Peace program in Keremeos presents “The Challenges of Family Life,” a three-part series of round-table sessions led by a moderator with panel of family-relations workers, Ambrosia office, 715 8th Street in Keremeos, 7 p.m., free

• Brain Injury Society special general meeting, 996 Main Street, 5 p.m., RSVP at 250-490-0613

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Zumba gold, 11:45 a.m., bridge lessons, 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, November 10

• Three Days Grace “Explosions” tour, with special guests The Warning and the Standstills, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets start at $35, plus tax and service charges, visit: valleyfirsttix.com or the SOEC box office

• Bluegrass trio Lonesome Ace String Band, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca

• Chayce Kennedy in concert, Time Winery, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• “Daymaker,” a Warren Miller film, The Cleland Theatre, 7 p.m., $20, available from Adhoc, Oneboardshop, Freeride and Neighbourhood Brewery

• “The Jam” at Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., bring an instrument and plug in, vocalists welcome, ages 19 and over

• Youth After School Pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., email: pottery@artables.ca

• Tacos and Trivia, Thirst Days at Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.

• Tots Tinker Time, Penticton Museum & Archives, 785 Main Street, 10-11 a.m., ages 3-5, all materials supplied, by donation, pre-registration required at 250-490-2451

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 10 a.m., sales begin at noon), crafts, 1 p.m.

Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca