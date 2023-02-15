It’s shaping up to be a Family Day long weekend to remember in Summerland.
The local chamber of commerce has received funding through the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association to put on a slew of events as part of a larger effort to encourage people to reconnect in the region.
The action will be centred on the Summerland Arena.
On Saturday, the arena banquet room will play host to live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and there will also be an artisan market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also inside the arena will be two family skating sessions: 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
On Sunday, the live performances will move outside to the arena parking lot from noon to 6 p.m.
Headlines include drummer Bobby Bovenzi, Indigenous storyteller Levi Bent and musical artists Moving Lines, Racquel Cole and Mandy Cole.
Food trucks will be on site all weekend and there is no cost to take part in the action.