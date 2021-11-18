The Downtown Penticton Association urged city council to freeze taxes and utility rates for 2020 and use the city’s healthy reserves to offset a proposed 8.5% tax increase.
Trevor Guerard, DPA president and longtime executive director Lynn Allin made a presentation to council Tuesday demanding local be spared tax increases following restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
City taxpayers and business owners have helped establish more than $100 million in reserve funds over many years and close to $17 million alone in 2020, said Guerard.
The city’s electrical utility added $4 million alone in 2020 “in a time of economic crisis,” he said. When the city announced recently it was considering a potential 8.5% tax hike for ratepayers and business owners, DPA members called it irresponsible and unacceptable, said Guerard.
While many small businesses are suffering, council is proposing a massive tax hike and small wage and benefit increases to city staff that’s also unacceptable, he said.
“If this doesn’t represent a disconnect from the realities many are feeling in this community, I don’t know what could,” he said.
Guerard then urged council to consider drawing funds from the city’s reserve accounts to pay for any budget increases that they consider essential in 2022, while imposing a property tax and utility fees freeze.
“We have the ability to handle no tax increases without declining services,” he said.
The city is proposing to hire several new RCMP officers in the 2022 budget, with no guarantee that whose officers would be hired and working before the end of that calendar year, he said.
If council insists on hiring those officers, the money to pay them should come from reserves, he said.
While on the topic of policing, Guerard added the DPA and its membership want council to lobby harder to the provincial and federal governments to insist on tougher penalties against violent and repeat offenders.
“The current catch and release culture” that has become commonplace across Canada is simply not acceptable as it not only results in further crime, while also adversely affecting small business owners who are repeatedly victimized by prolific offenders, he said.
Coun. Katie Robinson told Guerard the current council and many before have been lobbying the senior levels of government for decades to introduce harsher punishment against violent and prolific offenders.
“I’ve been doing for more than 30 years now on behalf of Penticton,” she said.