The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

7:02 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:28 a.m. McKinney Road, Oliver. Smoke.

8:54 a.m. Billiter Avenue, Princeton. Alarm.

9:04 a.m. Dyes Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:27 a.m. Latimer Street, Penticton. Alarm.

1:07 p.m. Thorpe Road, Oliver. Assist other agency.

1:36 p.m. Eagle Court, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:16 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

7:33 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Public service.

9:20 p.m. Dale Meadows Road, Summerland. Alarm.

10:59 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Monday

12:05 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.

5:20 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Alarm.