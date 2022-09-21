The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

11:37 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

11:51 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.

2:21 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

3:10 p.m. Susap Creek Road, Keremeos. Medical first response-short of breath.

4:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.

5:34 p.m. Willow Court, Oliver. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.

6:52 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Marine rescue.

9:14 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

11 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

Wednesday

12:34 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-allergic reaction.

1:03 a.m. Juniper Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response-chest pain.

1:47 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

2:04 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response-ambulance delayed.