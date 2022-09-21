The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
11:37 a.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
11:51 a.m. Kinney Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-overdose.
2:21 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
3:10 p.m. Susap Creek Road, Keremeos. Medical first response-short of breath.
4:40 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response-chest pain.
5:34 p.m. Willow Court, Oliver. Medical first response-unconscious/fainting.
6:52 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Marine rescue.
9:14 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
11 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
Wednesday
12:34 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response-allergic reaction.
1:03 a.m. Juniper Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response-chest pain.
1:47 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.
2:04 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response-ambulance delayed.