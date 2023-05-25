Thursday, May 25
• South Okanagan Naturalist’s Club features author Terry Nelson, Penticton United Church, 7 p.m., Nelson’s book Big Teres on the Inland Temperate Forests of B.C. will be featured, all welcomed
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents The Bandmaid’s Tale: A Musical Comedy, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• OneSky presents Are you caring for someone with dementia?, weekly at The Leir House, 220 Manor Park Drive, 10:30 a.m.-noon, for details call Gail 250-488-7455
• Acoustic jam, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., bring your instruments
• Coffee With a BC RCMP 911 Dispatcher, Third Space Coffee, 1708 Dolphin Ave., Kelowna, meet Rhonda, recruiter with Southeast District 911 Police Dispatch Centre and ask questions about this vital role, if you are interested in this as a potential career, please attend
• Spanish conversations, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m., table tennis, 3:15 p.m.
• Community open house and barbecue, The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 5-7 p.m., a free community open house and barbecue
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 7-10:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• The Shabby Coachman, a retrospective celebrating artist Ralph Critchlow’s 90th birthday, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street
• Special sneak preview: The Little Mermaid (G, 135 minutes) in 3D and 2D, starring Halle Berry and Jacob Tremblay, for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Friday, May 26
• South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Talent Show, The Dream Café, 7 p.m., $25 general admission, featuring Charlie Blue, Claire Nyssa, Jesse Doucette, Juxtaposition, Echo Distefano, Levi, Lee Abel, Emily Ramey, Charlie Blue and Kyler Sahlmark, with celebrity judges Keisha McLean, Tristan Boisvert and Madeline Terbasket; limited seating, book in advance: sospride.ca
• Joey Sather’s tribute to the Rat Pack, Friday Night Live, George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, 7 p.m., $18 at the door or in advance from: summerlandarts.com, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• South Okanagan Big Band, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 7 p.m., $15, available in adance from Artisans of the Okanagan, 13211 N. Victoria Street or from summerlandcommunitycentre.ca
• Bad Night To Be a Beer Tour, country music, featuring Brayden King and Beamer Wigley, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., $15 at the door, $10 in advance
• Public Works Week open house, City Yards, 616 Okanagan Ave. E., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., all welcome, electrical truck bucket rides, free BBQ, get close to trucks, an RCMP cruiser, loaders and other heavy equipment, activities, demonstrations, giveaways, kids scavenger unt
• OStella, The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., $15
• Penticton Secondary School presents Jazz in the Park, Penticton's Gyro Park, 6 p.m.
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents The Bandmaid’s Tale: A Musical Comedy, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Mat yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., birthday club, int./adv. line dancing, 1 p.m.
• The Seniors Network presents Stories and Sundaes with Dr. Marj Pettinger, Bethel Church, 945 Main Street, 7-8:30 p.m., free event
• Family Fun Night at LocoLanding Adventure Park, fundraiser for Pen-Hi dry grad, childrens’ tickets are $20
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas (May 26-June 1): Fast X (PG, 141 minutes); Book Club: The Next Chapter (PG, 107 minutes); Nefarious (14A, 97 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (G, 92 minutes), The Little Mermaid (G, 135 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Guardians of the Galaxy, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, May 27
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Community indoor yard sale, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 9 a.m.-noon, free admission
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents The Bandmaid’s Tale: A Musical Comedy, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Penticton Search and Rescue’s 50th anniversary community barbecue, Gyro Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• The Gravel-Aires, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca or phone 250-490-9012
• Desert Rockers, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., lodge dinner, 5:30 p.m.
• The House is a Rockin’ blues jam, Orchard House, 1-5 p.m., $10 at the door
• Chair dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Mandy Cole, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Spring fashion show, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 7 p.m., $20, includes refreshments, visit: summerlandarts.com for tickets
Sunday, May 28
• Naramata Choir presents Come Alive, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 2 p.m., under the direction of Justin Glibberey and with special guests Kuja Collective and the Pen-Hi Music Theatre Choir, $20 (cash) at the door, for details visit: naramatachoir.com
• Live music, Borderlines, Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Showtime! Community Theatre presents The Bandmaid’s Tale: A Musical Comedy, The Cannery Stage, 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Gord’s Place featuring Gord McLaren and Friends, The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring more than 40 vendors
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Trivia Night, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 5:30 p.m.
• Penticton Roller Skate open skate and group lessons, Penticton Curling Club, 6-8 p.m.
Monday, May 29
• Provincial Festival of Performing Arts, pianoforte, strings and Chamber at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church; speech arts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; musical theatre at Penticton United Church; classic voice at First Baptist Church; vocal variety at Church of Nazarene; strings, Chamber, brass and woodwinds at the Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church and dance at Cleland Theatre; sessions are $5 each and begin at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• South Okanagan Loss Society, drop-in support group for those struggling with the loss of a loved one, The Leir House, 10:30 a.m., for information call 250-488-1320 or email: sols.penticton@gmail.com
• American cribbage, Penticton Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., drop-in darts, 6:30 p.m.
• Summer line dance, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., live and learn, 1 p.m.
• Oliver Senior Centre 35th anniversary event: pool tournament, 9:30 a.m., $15, call John to register: 250-689-7222
Tuesday, May 30
• Provincial Festival of Performing Arts, pianoforte, strings and Chamber at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church; speech arts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; musical theatre at Penticton United Church; classic voice at First Baptist Church; vocal variety at Church of Nazarene; strings, Chamber, brass and woodwinds at the Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church and dance at Cleland Theatre; sessions are $5 each and begin at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; concert of the previous day’s (and perhaps present day’s) winners at St. Saviour’s Church, 7:30 p.m., $15, available at the door or in advance from Eventbrite.ca
• South Okanagan Loss Society weekly conversations on loss and grief, Pathways Addictions Centre, 1-996 Main Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Chair yoga, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:15 a.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
• Lyse Deselliers: The Food We Grow, The Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
• Provincial Festival of Performing Arts, pianoforte, strings and Chamber at St. Saviour’s Anglican Church; speech arts at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; musical theatre at Penticton United Church; classic voice at First Baptist Church; vocal variety at Church of Nazarene; strings, Chamber, brass and woodwinds at the Alliance Church and St. Andrew’s Church and dance at Cleland Theatre; sessions are $5 each and begin at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Cleland Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $25, available at the SOEC box office, the door or online at: valleyfirsttix.ca
• OK Dope stand-up comedy tour featuring Brittany Lyseng, Alex Forman and Nash Park, Highway 97 Brewing, 7 p.m., $25 plus service charge, purchase online at: ok-dope.com
• Jon McKiel, comedy night, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Fit and fun, Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, 11:45 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m.
The Herald's events guide appears in print and online on most Thursdays. To submit an event for this feature, email: editor@pentictonherald.ca.