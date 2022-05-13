After its initial attempt to build a 300-home community in the hills above Penticton was stopped dead in its tracks, the developer has returned with a new plan.
Canadian Horizons is now proposing a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes on lots ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 acres in size, according to a staff report that will be presented to city council at its meeting Tuesday.
The homes would cover approximately half of the Surrey-based company’s 51-hectare site at 1050 Spiller Rd., which is a swath of natural hillside at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The site’s prime location was of prime concern to neighbours and others who opposed the earlier 300-home plan based largely on environmental concerns and how it would change the pastoral feel of the area.
Opposition was so strong it spawned creation of the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench, which organized a rally outside city hall in February 2021 just hours before city council voted to kill the project without even sending it to a public hearing.
Canadian Horizons then hired Aplin Martin, an engineering and design firm, to take those concerns into account and re-imagine the project with less density.
According to a letter of intent Aplin Martin sent to the city, the new plan features 2.17 residential units per hectare, as opposed to six units per hectare in the original.
“A new vision for this land has been created with the confidence it is in keeping with community goals, objectives, and council sentiment,” states the letter.
“This new vision encompasses the desire to offer an inclusive neighbourhood that fosters single-family residential opportunities for a wide demographic. The development will boast country residential lifestyle living, rich with natural open spaces and preservation of environmentally sensitive vegetation and wildlife, similar to how recent developments have occurred in the surrounding area.”
Putting the plan into action would require amendments to the Official Community Plan and local zoning bylaw. But rather than jumping straight into that process, city staff is recommending council order an initial round of public consultation to help decide if the project merits full consideration.
That work, tentatively set to begin in late May, will also allow the city to determine if the OCP designation for the site matches what the community wants to see there.
“Through the previous application for 300 lots, the public voiced concerns that the development was too dense for the area. This could suggest that the current OCP future land use designations support more density than the community envisions for the future of this property,” said Audrey Tanguay, the city’s licensing and planning manger, in a press release Friday.
“Should council direct staff to engage with the community on this proposal, we can explore if the density included in the current proposal is acceptable to the community.”
The development site is earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014. It’s zoned for country residential, although staff is proposing creating a new zone, country residential cluster, which would permit 0.5-acre lot sizes.
Canadian Horizons, which purchase the land in 2006, planned in its first proposal to punch in a new road to the site through a nearby property it owns at 880 Naramata Rd., but that new road does not appear in the updated concept.