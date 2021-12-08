Five of the 25 beds offered by the Discovery House program in Penticton are now fully funded by the B.C. government.
They’re among 105 new fully operational spaces for people overcoming addictions that have opened across the province in the past year, the government announced this week.
Of the 105 beds, 47 are new while the balance were converted from private-pay.
Such is the case with Discovery House, the operating society of which received funding for two new beds and three existing beds across its three homes.
“Services that provide access to disproportionally and traditionally unserved or underserved participants such as Indigenous and rural populations are vitally important,” said Jerome Abraham, executive director of the Penticton Recovery Resource Society.
“There is a much higher prevalence (per capita) of overdose in Indigenous persons due to unmitigated generational trauma, colonialism and systematic racism. Rural communities in our region have experienced overdose and addiction rates that are typically on par with larger centres but traditionally received little or no government support for recovery or support services.
“The guaranteed funding has allowed us to focus fully on client care rather than how to subsidize the cost of the beds and we've witnessed better outcomes, such as a nearly 50% increase in clients completing their initial 90-day treatment in the six-month period since this funding began.”
Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, said the investment in recovery beds follows a long period of neglect under the former BC Liberal government that left many people “to suffer from a fragmented system of care” during the ongoing opioid crisis.
“Our government has made historic investments to open new publicly funded substance-use treatment and recovery beds to ensure that quality care is accessible to everyone – no matter the size of their pocketbook,” said Malcolmson in the release.
Elsewhere in the Okanagan, The Bridge Youth and Family Services received funding for four recovery beds in Penticton and Kelowna, while the Turning Points Collaborative Society in Vernon got cash for eight beds.