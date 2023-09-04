Periodic closures of Haven Hill Road are expected over the next month as part of planned utility upgrades in the Redlands and Uplands neighbourhoods of Penticton.
“The project has been underway since May and is anticipated to continue until late November,” explained the city in a press release.
“Improvements are being made to prevent further water main failures and ensure continued access to clean drinking water and efficient sewer services. The existing water and sewer mains are either aging, resulting in more frequent breaks and disruption to service, or not adequately sized to convey future demands in the area.”
Construction in the area is set for Sept. 14 through Oct. 7, with crews working Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Intermittent closures are expected alongside other longer blockages:
– Sept. 14-16: Road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.
– Sept. 18-Oct. 7: Full road closure of Haven Hill (excluding Sundays). Follow the detour signs via Vancouver Hill.
– Oct. 9-20: Road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.