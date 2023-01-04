Only in the wacky world of B.C. health care could a $7,400 windfall from the federal government end up costing the recipient money.
Yet that was exactly the situation facing a 74-year-old woman who resides in an Oliver long-term care home operated by Interior Health.
The issue stems from a $7,400 payment she received in 2021 from the Guaranteed Income Supplement program, which determined she had been underpaid for the 2016-17 through 2018-19 financial years.
And because the monthly cost of her care is set at 80% of her income, the windfall would have had the effect of raising her rent by $534.60 per month to $2,177.33 per month, effective Jan. 1.
That would have left her with only about $50 per month for all other expenses, including dentures, physiotherapy, transportation, personal care and more – the kinds of costs on which the $7,400 was spent.
After learning of the planned increase in early December, the woman’s sister, Mary Soltys, fired off letters to Interior Health, the federal minister for seniors and others to explain the situation and ask for reconsideration.
Soltys received no responses and reached out to The Herald in late December to share her sister’s story as a cautionary tale for others in long-term care.
As a result of The Herald’s inquiries, Soltys received a call from Interior Health on Dec. 30 informing her that her request for reconsideration had been approved and her sister’s rent would only be going up by about $40 per month.
“It was just such a relief,” said Soltys, who asked that her sister’s name not be published.
And now, having gone up against Interior Health and won, Soltys is encouraging others to not only check their own long-term care bills but also fight for what is right.
“Be proactive,” she said.
Interior Health confirmed in a statement Tuesday its “priority is to ensure individuals in long-term care are paying rates that are fair and accurately reflect their financial situation, so we are pleased that this situation has been resolved.”
The organization also suggested that rather than writing in with their concerns, clients and advocates worried about their rates contact a dedicated IH team by phone at 1-844-868-5200, extension 10319.
“In many cases, we can determine if an adjustment is warranted and give the client an update immediately over the phone,” said the statement.
“If someone is not cognizant and does not have a legal representative, the care home social workers will help or will make referrals to the Public Guardian and Trustee to ensure accurate rates are in place.”
In addition to rate adjustments, temporary reductions may also be available depending on an individual client’s circumstances.