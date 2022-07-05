A demolition permit was issued Tuesday that should help defuse a stand-off between Penticton city council and the owners of a former heritage home that was destroyed by fire earlier this year.
Warren House at 434 Lakeshore Dr. was levelled by a gas explosion and fire on March 7. Two months later, the city’s bylaw department received its first complaint – which was followed by a 23-signature petition from neighbours – about the site’s unsightly state and the potential health hazards presented by the ruins.
Acting on those concerns, council voted unanimously on June 7 to declare 434 Lakeshore Dr. a nuisance property and gave the owners until July 11 to haul away rubble, level the site and make it safe – or risk having the city look after the work itself and tack on the cost to the property tax bill.
Based mainly on delays they’ve encountered in their insurance claim, which stalled efforts to obtain a demolition permit, the property owners, Peter and Paula Ruutel, asked council to push back the deadline to Sept. 26 at the soonest and Oct. 31 at the latest.
But after hearing at its meeting Tuesday that the demolition permit had just been issued, council voted unanimously to leave the July 11 deadline in place – although it’s unlikely to be met.
With the permit now issued, the city is optimistic the cleanup will be complete within a month, said Ken Kunka, manager of building and permitting services.
“It won’t be like on (July) 12th we’ll be out there with our own crew. It’s (more like) let’s get the permit issued, start the site works and within less than 30 days – which is typical in this case under a demolition permit – we’ll make sure it’s done,” said Kunka.
Noting the concerns of neighbours, Coun. Frank Regehr said he was pleased that action on the site now appears imminent.
“Everything is just wrong about the timelines that were proposed” by the owners, added Regehr.
Warren House was built in 1912 for J.J. Warren, president of the Kettle Valley Railway, and was included on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.
According to the register, it served as “an important part of Penticton's heritage” because it retained “the historic character of Lakeshore Drive as the prime location of genteel residences built for the monied class in the era of economic growth and maturity of the city during the early 20th Century.”