B.C.’s housing minister says there are 1,000 tents and sleeping bags stored in a BC government warehouse and some of them could be headed to a homeless camp in Penticton thanks to city council’s decision Tuesday to close a downtown emergency shelter as planned at the end of March.
“That any municipal government, seeing what is happening in Vancouver and Victoria, would flirt with the possibility of a tent city that could not be removed by injunction because there is nowhere else for people to go is very surprising to me,” David Eby said in a statement issued late Tuesday.
“I encourage the mayor and council to call the mayors of Victoria and Vancouver and ask them what it is like to have a large-scale encampment where a court would refuse an injunction to clear the tents. It is not pretty, or fun, for the people in the encampment or the people who live near those encampments.”
Council voted unanimously Tuesday to deny BC Housing a new temporary use permit that would have allowed the 42-bed shelter in the former Victory Church site at 352 Winnipeg St. to open again next winter and stay in operation through March 2022.
Its current temporary use permit, which council approved reluctantly in October 2020 after being told there were no other alternative sites available with winter just weeks away, expires March 31.
Eby said the B.C. government will try to use legislative tools to override council’s decision related to the old Victory Church, but acknowledged it’s “not a slam dunk” because the property is privately owned and the province’s actions could be challenged in court.
“If we are unable to use statutory immunity or our efforts to do so are overturned by a court, in the short term I have confirmed with BC Housing that they have 1000 tents and sleeping bags in a stockpile. We will do our best to ensure that any encampment that results from this group eviction in Penticton is as well-run as possible to try to minimize harm to community members and encampment residents. In the longer term, we will attempt to purchase an appropriate site to build the housing in Penticton that is necessary,” Eby’s statement continued.
“I want to assure the residents of this emergency shelter, and the residents of Penticton generally, that I will use every too available to me to prevent a tent city in a Penticton park despite city council’s decision today. If our government is not able to use the law to continue providing emergency shelter space, we will do our best to ensure the safety of shelter residents who are made homeless, and attempt to manage as best as possible the resulting encampment.”
More to come.