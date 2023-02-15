Dan Albas has added a new job to his portfolio.
The Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola was appointed by his party leader this week to serve as co-chair of the Standing Joint Committee for the Scrutiny of Regulations.
Just as the name suggests, the Parliamentary committee – composed of MPs and senators – is responsible for ensuring that government regulations work as intended and comply with law.
“I am thankful to my leader, Pierre Poilievre, our Opposition Whip, Kerry-Lynne Findlay and my Conservative Party of Canada colleagues for their support as I take on this new role,” said Albas in a press release.
“I look forward to working with all MPs and senators on this important committee.”
Albas in October 2022 asked not to be given assigned a job as an Opposition critic because he was caring for an ailing family member.