Registered Nurse Lucas Knoll gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, Wednesday. The mayor was eligible for his shot because of his age. He encourages everyone to protect themselves and others from the virus by getting the shot once their number becomes available.
