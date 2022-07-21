Okanagan College has appointed a new regional dean for the South Okanagan-Similkameen.
Alison Gibson starts at the Penticton campus in mid-August, after wrapping up her work for Alberta Health Services. She holds a master’s degree in nursing and has experience teaching and conducting research at the University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Okanagan College at this time of renewal. I am inspired by OC’s strategic plan with a focus on reconciliation, and equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice, said Gibson in a press release.
“Putting students first and being in community are important to me. I look forward to working together to continue to transform lives and communities.”
Gibson replaces Eric Corneau, who stepped down in March after nearly five years in the position.