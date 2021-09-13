Organizers have rescheduled Penticton’s flagship business awards ceremony to make it an in-person event in late November.
The 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards Starry Nights Celebration presented by Total Restoration Services is now set for Nov. 19 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. It had been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 25. For more information, visit www.penticton.org.
The chamber received 120 nominations in 10 award categories, recognizing 89 unique businesses.