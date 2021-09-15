The Penticton Regional Hospital Foundation is $139,680 richer thanks to the generosity of the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ outgoing grand worthy president Dave Smith.
Smith returned to Penticton from a year-long tour of aeries across North America where members made donations to two charities of his choice.
His fellow Eagles raised $181,970 in his name for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Centre, located on campus of the University of Iowa Health Centre.
Additionally, $132,770 was donated to the local hospital foundation in Penticton, the place Smith has called home since the late 1980s. (He was originally an Eagles’ member in Rossland.)
Smith visited 270 aeries over the past year, most in the United States, where the Eagles were founded in 1898.
During his time on the road, Smith had nearly 30 tests for COVID-19, coming up negative each time.
Smith, who is now in his 40th year as an Eagle, oversaw the organization for one year. The Eagles have 70,000 members from 1,470 aeries, including 22 in British Columbia. The Fraternal Order of Eagles can be found in 48 of the 50 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces.
He is only one of four Canadians to hold the title of grand worthy president and the first since 2007.
Additionally, Smith is one of the founding members, along with Helen Little, of the Penticton club.
The aerie dedicated Friday through Sunday as “Dave Smith Weekend” where special events included a dinner in his honour. Among the guests in attendance was the new grand worthy president, Brian Rogers from Phoenix.
In the spirit of giving, the club made an additional $1,500 donation to St. Vincent DePaul for its food drive.