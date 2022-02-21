Non-urgent, elective surgeries will resume in Interior Health.
The health authority announced a number of health services suspended Jan 18 to help cope with the onslaught of cases caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant are being restored.
Scheduling for elective surgeries will resume on Wednesday and surgeries will be phased in back to full levels over a two-week period. IH said in a news release.
Services reduced in a number of smaller communities are also being restored.
“The Omicron-driven COVID-19 staffing impacts on the health system are beginning to subside and Interior Health can now resume services that were temporarily paused last month,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “We are working with impacted communities this week and assigning staff back to their regular roles throughout the region.”