You’ll want to stay away from Riddle Road, next Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The road will be closed to all except emergency vehicles from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for paving. That applies equally to residents and anyone trying to access the Three Blind Mice trail network.
“Due to the nature of this work and the width of the road, it will be closed in both directions, with the exception of emergency vehicles,” explained the City of Penticton in a press release.
“Residents living along the road have been notified in advance of this work, instructed to make alternate plans to avoid entering or exiting their properties during this time.”