London Drugs stores in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna are helping people say thank you to those involved in the battle against forest fires.
Beginning on Friday, the stores will offer special thank-you posters people can sign that will be sent off to firefighters and other emergency workers.
London Drugs has also partnered with Carlton Cards and will donate $1 to the Canadian Red Cross for each Carlton thank-you card sold in September.
“In this unprecedented wildfire season, we have seen herculean efforts and selfless sacrifice by our wildland and municipal firefighters, our police and first responders, non-government agencies and volunteers attending evacuation centres,” said London Drugs president Clint Mahlman in a press release.
“They deserve our gratitude. We know many British Columbians are extremely thankful for these community heroes, and we are providing a conduit for citizens to express their appreciation, while raising invaluable funds for the Canadian Red Cross.”
London Drugs was founded in B.C. in 1945 and now has 80 locations across the four western provinces.