Two people arrested in connection with a high-speed chase last weekend that saw shots fired at police are back on the streets while the investigation unfolds.
“Both people taken into custody during the course of this investigation were released with charges to be considered by investigators and the BC Prosecution Service,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in an email.
Mounties said previously the chain of events began turning just after midnight on March 21, when an officer on patrol on the West Bench spotted a truck and trailer pulling an SUV. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.
Police soon found the trailer and SUV parked at the side of the road and caught up with the truck on Green Mountain Road, where shots were fired in the direction of officers.
The chase came to an end on Farleigh Lake Road when the suspects were nabbed with the help of a heavily armed Emergency Response Team, air services and canine handlers.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.