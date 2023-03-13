Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, The Doobie Brothers, have added a Canadian leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour which has had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.
The tour will make stop ten stops across six provinces kicking off in Halifax, NS – the band’s first time performing there in over 40 years - and wrapping in Abbotsford, B.C. The tour arrives to Kelowna at Prospera Place on October 27, 2023.
This run follows previously announced performances in Australia, Japan, Singapore, and throughout the U.S. including shows in Kahului and Honolulu, HI; Hollywood and St. Petersburg, FL; and Concord, NC.
Tickets to the Canadian leg of The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, preferred entrance and more. Visit SelectYourTickets.com for ticket details.
“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” said Tom Johnston.
Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.