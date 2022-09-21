The inaugural Pride Arts Festival is set to launch this Saturday, Sept. 24, in Osoyoos.
Organized by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, the full-day event is open to the public with entertainment for all ages in Gyro Park.
The festival will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the bandshell stage, followed by a Pride March around part of Osoyoos. Live entertainment starts on the bandshell stage at 11:30 a.m.
“In brainstorming and creating this festival, we wanted to highlight the themes of diversity, inclusion and equity in our communities,” said SOS Pride board member Heather Adamson in a press release.
“It’s a celebration of Pride and its history, as well as bringing attention to the ongoing inequities that exist in society. It was very important to us to create a festival where 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC artists are celebrated.”