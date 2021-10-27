At least two members of the host Penticton Vees will be on the roster for the BCHL Top Prospects Game set for Jan. 14 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The first-ever Top Prospects Game was announced by the BCHL this week and will run alongside other 60th Anniversary All-Star Weekend festivities planned to take place in Penticton early next year.
The other signature events will be a three-on-three all-star game, alumni match and skills competition, all of which are set to happen on the new outdoor rink currently under construction in downtown Penticton.
All seven BCHL players – including the Vees’ Ryan Hopkins and Joshua Niedermayer – who were included in NHL Central Scouting’s most recent Players to Watch list will get a spot in the Top Prospects game. The rosters will be filled out through voting by B.C.-based amateur scouts in December.
“This addition to our 60th anniversary event gives our athletes the chance to showcase their skills in front of NHL scouts, as well as NCAA coaches, while competing against the top players in our league,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker in a press release
“This weekend is a celebration of our league’s past as well as its present, but the Top Prospects Game is a chance for us to also celebrate its future.”
Vees blue-liners Hopkins and Niedermayer were both listed by Central Scouting as “C” prospects, meaning they’ll likely go in the fourth round or later in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Hopkins, who was acquired in the off-season and is committed to the University of Maine has yet to play for the Vees in the 2021-22 regular season due to injury. In his last full regular season, 2019-20, he scored 31 points in 58 games for Standstead College, a boarding school in Quebec.
Niedermayer, son of four-time Stanley Cup winner Scott Niedermayer, had two goals in five games heading into a Wednesday night tilt in Prince George against the Spruce Kings.