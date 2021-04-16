Kelowna-bound commuters faced long delays Thursday morning because of a multi-car crash on the W.R. Bennett bridge across Okanagan Lake.
A drive into Kelowna from West Kelowna that might normally take 20 minutes stretched into more than two hours after the rush-hour crash. DriveBC said the accident happened approximately 8:50 a.m.
The crash blocked both of the Kelowna-bound lanes, according to multiple reports, with traffic at a standstill for at least an hour before the damaged vehicles were removed.
Police said later seven vehicles were involved in the accident, triggered when a garbage truck rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee. One person had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life, but only one minor injury needed hospitalization.