On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, shortly before 10 p.m., Penticton RCMP, along with Penticton Fire, attended an apartment structure fire at 578 Lakeshore Drive where one apartment unit was fully engulfed in flames.
One elderly male was found deceased and an elderly female was transported to the Penticton Regional Hospital for medical treatment for smoke inhalation related injuries.
The name of the victim was not released.
All other occupants had exited the apartment safely. Penticton RCMP are still investigating with Penticton Fire Investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service. According to RCMP spokesman Cst. Tyler Peters, the investigation is still ongoing however the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.
The City of Penticton has set up Emergency Support Services to aid the displaced apartment residents.