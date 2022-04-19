Gardening expert Scott Austin will lead a special tour of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens during a two-day plant sale that returns later this month.
The gardens, which are more than a century old, are maintained by a non-profit group that raises money primarily through plant sales, which have been cancelled the past two years as a result of the pandemic.
But with public health restrictions now lifted, the sale is set to return Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Gardeners can expect a wide range of vegetables, annuals, herbs and drought-tolerant perennials. The complete plant list will be available on the gardens’ website, www.summerlandgardens.org, on April 28.
People are encouraged to bring their own plant trays and to drop off their unwanted tools and fancy pots in a dedicated exchange area. Master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and give advice.
Speaking of master gardeners, Scott Austin, who hosts the Gardening Talk radio show, will lead a by-donation tour of the site at 1 p.m. on May 1.