A 6,400-hectare conservation area south of Penticton has now been closed to the public as a result of last summer’s Christie Mountain Wildfire.
The fire, which burned in the hills along the east side of Skaha Lake, dealt a heavy blow to part of the McTaggart-Cowan Wildlife Management Area.
“In response to this vulnerability, the damaged area is now closed to the public. In addition, the entire WMA is closed to mushroom picking, camping and motor-vehicle use,” the B.C. government said in a press release Wednesday.
“While wildfire is a natural part of the landscape and important in maintaining productive wildlife habitat, recently burnt areas are highly sensitive and vulnerable to impacts from public use. This temporary closure will continue until the threat to wildlife and the habitat are lessened.”
The closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure exists, or for Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities.
The McTaggart-Cowan WMA was established in 2013 to protect habitat for at-risk bighorn sheep and is a place of great significance for the Syilx people.