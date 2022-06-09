Skaha Lake will come alive this weekend for the first dragon boat races of the season in the B.C. Interior.
The 13th annual Okanagan Super Sprints and fifth annual 55-plus Senior Sprints go today and Saturday with17 crews featuring nearly 500 athletes from the Okanagan, Kamloops and Lower Mainland.
“All teams will race three times along the 250-metre course. The 250-m sprint format means fierce racing with little room for error. The race course will run right along the Skaha Lake Park promenade. Spectators are welcomed and encouraged to come check it out,” said organizers in a press release.
Racing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The Okanagan Super Sprints has always been a fundraiser and the tradition continues this year with all proceeds being directed to building a new boathouse on Skaha Lake. Past events have raised $38,500 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.