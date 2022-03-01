Operators of short-term rental properties in Summerland will get a six-month grace period to comply with new regulations adopted Monday by council.
Enforcement of the regulations, which were created by amending five different bylaws, will start Sept. 6. The delay is meant to accommodate operators who already have summer bookings.
The two most notable aspects of the regulations, which were approved by a 6-1 vote, are: an eight-guest cap for rental properties and a requirement for an on-site operator or professional manager.
On-site operators are required in most cases, such as suites and room rentals, while professional management companies may be hired to look after whole-house rentals.
Other aspects of the new policy set out standards for parking and safety inspections, impose a $500 annual licence fee, limit such operations to residential areas only, and require an owner or property manager to respond to nuisance complaints within two hours.
The regulations took shape over the past six months, making Summerland the last community in South Okanagan to create a short-term rentals policy, but Coun. Marty Van Alphen sought Monday to delay it even further based on feedback from a public hearing Feb. 14.
“One of the biggest concerns was a lot of the short-term rental accommodations at this point in time are booked solid for the year, so to change this they would have to cancel all their bookings, which would be a hardship for them but also a hardship for our community,” said Van Alphen, who cast the sole vote against the policy.
“After COVID, I think we would like to see as many tourists in our community as possible.”
Van Alphen, who also warned the policy could drive operators underground, suggested revisiting the issue in a year alongside data from the bylaw department regarding short-term rental complaints.
That proposal wasn’t well-received.
“I don’t agree with this idea that we’re going too hard on the stick, that this is some kind of heavy-handed, overly restrictive model. What I see this as is something in the middle…. This brings us in line with Kelowna, West Kelowna and Oliver in terms of having a residency requirement,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“If you look at other communities in the Valley – Peachland, Osoyoos, the Regional District of Central Okanagan – they don’t allow short-term rentals at all. That’s restrictive. The only one who has this permissive approach is Penticton. They’re kind of the odd ones out here.”
Coun. Erin Trainer suggested the policy strikes a reasonable balance between allowing rental owners to earn money on their properties and maintaining a sense of community.
“Neighbourhoods are for residents. They’re not for businesses. And I think what we have proposed, we’ve met in the middle,” said Trainer.
“Over the next five to 10 years, houses in our neighbourhoods are going to be bought up and they’re going to be used for business purposes. They’re gong to be used to rent out year-round and I just think that erodes the feeling of community and neighbourhoods.”
A company hired by the district last summer searched public listings and determined there were at least 174 short-term rental properties operating in Summerland, 90% of which were entire homes without the owners on site.