The BC Liberals have submitted a proclamation to establish what they hope will become known as “Anti-Racism Education Day,” a day to teach and promote tolerance and acceptance across British Columbia and to identify all forms of structural, systemic, and institutional racism that take place in the province.
“This pandemic has shined a light on how prevalent racism and intolerance are in many aspects of our society,” said MLA for Richmond North Centre and Opposition Critic for Tourism, Arts and Culture Teresa Wat.
“Last year, Vancouver saw a seven hundred per cent increase in hate crimes towards Asian Canadians. These horrendous attacks and senseless acts of racism are motivated by fear, hate, and misinformation. It’s my hope this day will serve as a step toward further eliminating racism and intolerance in British Columbia.”
The BC Liberals have submitted documents in the hope of proclaiming May 29 as Anti-Racism Education Day, a day for schools, workplaces, households, and communities to participate in open discussions about racism, how to identify it, and measures they can take to promote tolerance and acceptance. MLA Wat has also submitted a letter to Attorney General David Eby calling for the NDP government’s support of the proclamation request.
“British Columbia is a place where everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of their cultural, ethnic, racial or religious background,” added Wat. “None of our children should grow up in a province where they have fewer opportunities or feel afraid because of the colour of their skin or their religious beliefs. I hope John Horgan and his government will join us in our mission to work to eliminate racism, and support this proclamation.”