Tuesday, June 28
• Soul musician Tanika Charles in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: new line dance, 9 a.m., Tuesday lunch special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Serge Dube solo exhibition featuring 18 brand new works, The Lloyd Gallery, 18 Front Street, show runs until June 30
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “The Black Phone” (PG, 102 minutes); “Lightyear,” (G, 105 minutes); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes).
Wednesday, June 29
• Juno Award-winning vocalist/banjo player One Man Luedecke, an East Coast musician, in concert at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Marking the one-year anniversary of B.C.’s heat dome, Penticton Rotary Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m., share your stories of how the climate crisis has affected you on a personal level
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Drop-In Cribbage at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 canasta, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: new line dance, 10:15 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness,” Wednesday and Thursday; “Elvis,” Friday through Sunday
Thursday, June 30
• Tiller’s Folly, bringing the pioneer’s history in the West to life, live performance at The Grist Mill in Keremeos, 7 p.m., for tickets visit: oldgristmill.ca
• Illusionist Ryan Michael at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $25 for tickets: timewines.ca
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., 19 and over
• Young@Art, free for all at Penticton Art Gallery, 3:15-4:30 p.m., ages 10-16
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: chair dance, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, July 1
• Canada Day (stat holiday)
• Canada Day in the Park, Gyro Park in Penticton, Chayce Kennedy, 10 a.m., Yamabiko Taiko, 11 a.m., piper, 11:40 a.m., Penticton Concert Band and Serenity Baptiste, noon, opening ceremonies and cake cutting, 12:15 p.m., Penticton Concert Band, 12:30 p.m., Ari Neufeld, 1 p.m., Bent Family Belly Dancing, 2 p.m., Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole, 3 p.m., The Meliponas, 4 p.m., Tiller’s Folly, 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk courtesy of Penticton Lakeside Resort
• 72nd annual Cherry Fiesta in Osoyoos, Rotary pancake breakfast in town square, 8:30-10:30 a.m., parade down Main Street begins at 11 a.m., bandshell entertainment at Gyro bandshell with MC Brock Jackson: Uncorked, noon, opening ceremonies, 1 p.m., Dance Oasis, 1:30 p.m., pie eating contest, potato sack and three-legged races, 2:15 p.m., Sister Soul B,
4 p.m., Double Stop Creek, 5:45 p.m., Punjabi Bhangra Dance, 7:15 p.m., Rebel Luv, 8:15 p.m., fireworks, 10 a.m.
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note new location), 11 a.m.-10 p.m., first of three days, featuring champion barbecue teams, live music, children’s entertainment, beverage garden, Friday’s schedule of entertainers: Tiger Bomber, 2:35 p.m., Rollin’ Coal, 4:20 p.m., The Flannel Contract, 6:05 p.m., The Hillside Outlaws, 7:50 p.m.
• 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival begins, first of three days, 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Live acoustic music with Rick Van Camp and Laurie MacGregor, Township 7 Winery, 3-5 p.m.
• Pacific Coast Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Kamloops at Penticton Pinnacles, King’s Park, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Scottish Festival presents free concert, 7 p.m. at King’s Park featuring Ceol na hEireann and Vale United Pipe Band
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon-1 p.m., acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 9:30-10:45 a.m. on Friday mornings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
Saturday, July 2
• 7th annual Penticton Scottish Festival, Kings Park,11 a.m.-6 p.m. featuring solo piping, drumming, pipe bands, Highland dancing, heavy events, Celtic music and entertainment; gate admission is $15, $12 (seniors and youth), $5 (ages 6-12), ages five and under are free; also: Whiskey School featuring Macaloney’s Island Distillers at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. ($30, which also includes gate admission)
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note new location), noon.-10 p.m., second of three days, featuring champion barbecue teams, live music, children’s entertainment, beverage garden, Saturday’s schedule of entertainers: 13 Broken Bones, 2:35 p.m., Rollin’ Coal, 6:05 p.m., Roland Allen’s rock trio, 7:50 p.m.
• 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival, second of three days, 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Joe Veltri performs at Slackwater Brewing Co.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge car show, 3-6 p.m., meat draw, 3:30 p.m., fried chicken dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with The Midnight Special, 6 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., live music to follow, 4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, July 3
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note location), final day, noon.-10 p.m., Sunday’s schedule of live entertainers: The Flannel Contract, 1:35 p.m., Tiger Bomb, 3:20 p.m., 13 Broken Bones, 5 p.m., The Heels, 7:35 p.m.
• Final day: 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Freida Whales Drag July Long Weekend Extravaganza, Slackwater Brewing, shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m., $20
• 8th annual Okanagan Trestles Tour, Myra Canyon-Chute Lake-Glenfir-Penticton, to register or for details: okanagantrestlestour.com
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Jazz and blues musician Bianca Berkland at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street,
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
—
Do you have an event coming up? Send point for details five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca. The calendar appears Tuesdays and Fridays.