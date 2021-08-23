Things are looking good on two wildfires of note in the South Okanagan.
Nk’Mip Creek, the larger of the two at 20,000 hectares and burning in the hills east of Oliver and Osoyoos, hasn’t put on any size since last week.
“With cold temperatures, high humidity and some precipitation over the fire ground, the fire is currently stalled with little to minimal growth,” the BC Wildfire Service said in update Monday.
“Crews and the (incident management team) are currently working to finalize containment options in the northeast and crews are continuing mop up on all other edges.”
The northeast part of the fire is approximately two kilometres west of Mount Baldy, where 123 properties remain under an evacuation order, although the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary said in a separate update it’s expecting to downgrade it to an alert early this week.
A team of 98 Mexican firefighters assigned to Nk’Mip Creek has been sent for a rest break. They’ve been partially replaced by 35 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who had been attached to the nearby Thomas Creek wildfire.
The BCWS had 103 firefighters, 21 pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters on the Nk’Mip Creek incident as of Monday, with planned ignitions slated for later in the week to reinforce containment lines.
Meanwhile, the Thomas Creek fire, which has scorched approximately 10,600 hectares in the hills northeast of Okanagan Falls, has also stalled, according to the BCWS.
“Fire activity is minimal on this fire now and the (Canadian Armed Forces personnel) have been solidifying containment lines as well as (helping with) continued use of planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire,” the BCWS said in an update.
The fire is being left to burn – albeit under supervision – in steep areas on the north flank that are inaccessible to crews and equipment.
There were 33 firefighters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters assigned to the incident Monday.
As of Monday morning, there were still 246 wildfires burning across the province, according to the B.C. government.
Since the fire season started April 1, a total of 1,539 wildfires have burned 863,000 hectares – 8,630 square kilometres – making it the third-worst on record. The worst was 2018, when 2,117 fires torched approximately 1.4 million hectares.