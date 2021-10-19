The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:37 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

10:08 a.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Alarm.

10:12 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

10:45 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

11:29 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:41 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Alarm.

1:53 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:51 p.m. Chase Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

5:13 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:51 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.

7:33 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

5:21 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.