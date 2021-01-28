New year, new logo for the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
“We wanted a look that was easily recognizable for what we are now that represents how solid and strong we are that will take us into the future,” executive director Wendy Weisner said in a press release.
“I wanted it to be more vibrant. It really stands out. It’s clean, and it certainly represents what we do quite nicely.”
The logo, which features an origami crane that symbolizes inclusivity, was created by Penticton-based Graphically Hip.
The centre connects volunteers with the organizations that need them. For more information, visit www.volunteercentre.info or call 1-888-576-5661.